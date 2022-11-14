‘Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies’: Studio Ghibli’s Star Wars short film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

November 14, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated November 15, 2022 12:12 pm IST

A new Star Wars short film titled Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Lucasfilm original hails from the popular Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli.

The hand-drawn animated film is directed by Katsuya Kondo and has music scored by Ludwig Goransson, who most recently composed the score for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The short was released on November 12 in celebration of the third anniversary of the debut of the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The first episode of The Mandalorian streamed on November 12, 2015, and introduced Grogu, a character that is of the same species as Yoda. The new short has Grogu meeting dust bunnies.

This is the first time that Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli are collaborating on a project. Meanwhile, the third season of The Mandalorian is set to stream in February 2023.

