‘Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies’: Studio Ghibli’s Star Wars short film is not streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

November 14, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The hand-drawn animated film, which marks the first collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm, is directed by Katsuya Kondo

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

A new Star Wars short film titled Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Lucasfilm original hails from the popular Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli.

The hand-drawn animated film is directed by Katsuya Kondo and has music scored by Ludwig Goransson, who most recently composed the score for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The short was released on November 12 in celebration of the third anniversary of the debut of the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The first episode of The Mandalorian streamed on November 12, 2015, and introduced Grogu, a character that is of the same species as Yoda. The new short has Grogu meeting dust bunnies.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

This is the first time that Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli are collaborating on a project. Meanwhile, the third season of The Mandalorian is set to stream in February 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US