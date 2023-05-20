ZEE5 unveils 100-plus titles, from Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’ to Manoj Bajpayee-led ‘Silence’ sequel

May 20, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled its upcoming India slate that features over 100 movie and web series titles including Huma Qureshi-starrer movie Tarla, the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence, and the second season of Sunil Grover's Sunflower.

The upcoming line-up, including originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of series, direct to digital releases, post-theatrical launches and docu-series, was announced on Friday on the occasion of ZEE5's fifth anniversary as part of the streamer’s event titled ‘Hooked to 5’.

Touted as India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 has partnered with prominent production houses like Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Applause Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), and Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals.

The content line-up features sequels of original series like Grover’s Sunflower S2; Taj: Reign of Revenge starring Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dharmendra; TVF’s Humorously Yours S3 featuring Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal; Gulshan Devaiah’s Duranga S2; Qureshi-led Mithya S2; Guneet Monga’s Gyarah Gyarah (11:11) and Mishra’s Crime Beat, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The direct-to-digital movies include Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Silence 2; Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi and Love is Blind, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh; Huma Qureshi’s Tarla, a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal; Sunny Deol’s post-theatrical Gadar 2; and power-packed regional titles like Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai - Part 1; Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam; Nagraj Manjule's Ghar Banduk Biryani, and others.

Bajpayee, who has collaborated with ZEE5 on projects like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Dial 100, said working again with filmmaker Aban Bharucha Deohans on the sequel of 2021 movie Silence was amazing.

"It's a thriller film. She has given such amazing visuals," Bajpayee said at the event.

The actor said he has high hopes with his upcoming film with ZEE5 Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

"The response to the trailer has been fantastic and we hope when it releases people will respond with warmth and affection. It is a very important story of our times," he said.

The film's trailer was released earlier this month after which the makers were sent legal notice by self-styled godman Asaram, sentenced to life for sexually exploiting a minor, and the Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust alleging that the trailer is “highly objectionable and defamatory”. The movie, set to premiere on May 23, is billed as a biopic on lawyer PC Solanki.

The streaming platform is also looking forward to its collaboration with filmmakers such as Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule, who will produce content featuring performers such as Salman Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, Arya, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte, among others.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said 2023 has begun on an encouraging note and they hope audiences will like their upcoming slate which includes a wide spectrum of diverse content offerings.

“2023 holds a significant meaning for us, as we mark the fifth anniversary by presenting a carefully curated line-up featuring the best of talents from the entertainment industry across languages.

ZEE5 clocked 100 billion streaming minutes in Financial Year '23. This is a testament to the fact that we have grown exponentially by investing in creativity and innovation, enhancing viewing experiences and offering increased value to the viewers,” Kalra said.

Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, at ZEE5 it is their mission to celebrate multi-dimensionality of people through stories that "ignite the audience’s imagination, shape their beliefs and inspire them." Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, they are thrilled to bring stories and characters that would take audiences into new spaces.

“The new slate that we’ve curated brings forth fresh seasons of our most loved series and some new titles that we hope audiences will enjoy. We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling,” Pandey said.

The event was also attended by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitish Tiwari, Guneet Monga, Grover, Quershi and Bendre.

Quershi, who plays the titular role Tarla, said she was initially hesitant to take up the project.

"I remember when Nitesh sir and Ashwiny ma'am narrated this film, I was very nervous because I am nothing like Tarla Dalal. The director (Piyush Gupta) had the vision and how he has moulded all of us in this beautiful world... It has been a fun experience," the actor said.