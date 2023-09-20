ADVERTISEMENT

ZEE5 announces second season of ‘Duranga’, Amit Sadh joins Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami

September 20, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

‘Duranga’ Season 2 will witness the real Sammit Patel, played by Amit Sadh, wake up from coma and go after Abhishek Banne, who has been living under his name

The Hindu Bureau

Amit Sadh on the poster of ‘Duranga’ 2

Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced the second season of their hit romantic thriller series, Duranga.

Premiered in 2022, Duranga is adapted from the popular Korean drama Flower of Evil.

It stars Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek/Sammit, a suspected killer being chased by his wife, Ira, a detective played by Drashti Dhami.

According to a note from the makers, Duranga Season 2 will witness the real Sammit Patel (played by Amit Sadh) wake up from coma and go after Abhishek Banne (Devaiah), who has been living as Sammit Patel.

The new season is directed by Rohan Sippy. Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan had shared directing duties on the first season. Sarkar, a veteran filmmaker, passed away in March this year.

Talking about the new season, Sippy said in a statement, “I’m very thankful that I got an opportunity to work once again with Rose & ZEE5, this time to take a successful franchise like Duranga forward. The cast and crew have worked very hard in all departments to add even more excitement and emotional engagement this time around, and we can’t wait to share it with the audience very soon”.

