Zee Telugu’s singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is back

Here’s some telly news for all those who love watching young talent. Zee Telugu’s reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back and in its 13th season, the show celebrates the singing talent from the two Telugu States. According to a release. this year’s show coming in the 25th year of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (from Zee Network) will be bigger than ever, with a set that comes with innovations and advanced technology.
With the pandemic having accelerated digital changes, the auditions for the show took place on a virtual platform so that the aspirants could participate from their homes. The process was conducted through WhatsApp and the Zee5 app.
Popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju will host this season and judges — singer S.P. Sailaja, lyricist Chandra Bose and music composer Koti who is back to the judging panel of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after 11 years — will groom and guide the contestants. A panel of eight connoisseurs from the music fraternity will play the role of jury and also guide the talented youngsters.
(Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Next Singing Icon will be aired on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD every Sunday at 8 pm)
