‘Zebra’ trailer: Satyadev and Dhananjaya face off in heist thriller

The trailer for the upcoming thriller, Zebra, starring Satyadev, ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya, and Sathyaraj, was released by the makers on November 12, 2024. Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the pan-Indian film is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi launched the film’s trailer at an event. The film pits two characters — played by Dhananjaya and Satyadev — against each other. Satyadev essays the role of a bank employee who runs a scam to help his family come out of a dire situation. The movie is touted to be a thriller.

Zebra also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil Verma, Sathya Akala, and Jeniffer Piccinato. With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Satya Ponmar and editing by Anil Krish.

Zebra is produced by SN Reddy, Bala Sundaram, Dinesh Sundaram, and S Padmaja under the banners of OldTown Pictures and Padmaja Films India Private Limited.

