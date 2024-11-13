 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Zebra’ trailer: Satyadev and Dhananjaya face off in heist thriller

‘Zebra’, starring ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya and Satyadev, is directed by Eashvar Karthic

Updated - November 13, 2024 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Satyadev in ‘Zebra’

Actor Satyadev in ‘Zebra’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The trailer for the upcoming thriller, Zebra, starring Satyadev, ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya, and Sathyaraj, was released by the makers on November 12, 2024. Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the pan-Indian film is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Dhananjaya interview: On ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi launched the film’s trailer at an event. The film pits two characters — played by Dhananjaya and Satyadev — against each other. Satyadev essays the role of a bank employee who runs a scam to help his family come out of a dire situation. The movie is touted to be a thriller.

Zebra also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil Verma, Sathya Akala, and Jeniffer Piccinato. With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Satya Ponmar and editing by Anil Krish.

ALSO READ:Satyadev: My film has nothing to do with Nathuram Godse

Zebra is produced by SN Reddy, Bala Sundaram, Dinesh Sundaram, and S Padmaja under the banners of OldTown Pictures and Padmaja Films India Private Limited.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.