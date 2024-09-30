ADVERTISEMENT

‘ZEBRA’ teaser: Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj promise a quirky ride into a unique world

Updated - September 30, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathya Akala, and Jeniffer Piccinato in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj in stills from ‘ZEBRA’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Telugu/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu crime comedy, ZEBRA, starring Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, and Sathyaraj, was released by the makers today (September 30, 2024). Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is set to release in theatres on October 31.

The 70-second teaser video glimpses at a quirky twist of fate that brings together a ‘Black Horse’ (Satya Dev), a ‘White Horse’ (Dhananjaya), the ‘Bad Guy’ (Sunil), the ‘Very Bad Guy’ (Sathyaraj), rowdies, a bank vault, roses, bikes, aeroplanes, a ship, and so on. The trailer promises a bizarre ride into a unique world of crime.

The cast of Zebra also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sathya Akala, and Jeniffer Piccinato. With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Satya Ponmar and editing by Anil Krish.

Zebra is produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under the banner of Old Town Pictures and Padmaja Films India Private Ltd. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

