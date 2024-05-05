ADVERTISEMENT

Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki to star in psychosexual sci-fi, ‘This Blue Is Mine’

May 05, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The film will mark the English-language debut of ‘The Pink Cloud’ director Iuli Gerbase

The Hindu Bureau

Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki

Actors Zazie Beetz and Elizabeth Debicki are set to star in the upcoming film This Blue Is Mine, described as a psychosexual sci-fi drama and marking the English-language debut of director Iuli Gerbase.

Filming for This Blue Is Mine is scheduled to take place in Colombia during August and September. The story revolves around a family holiday at a tropical resort, where tensions rise when Arthur introduces his mysterious girlfriend, Ivy (played by Debicki), to his daughters, Connie (played by Beetz) and Laura. Ivy’s unusual behavior sparks speculation, especially after she reveals to a drunken Connie that she is an alien visiting Earth.

Gerbase garnered recognition with her first feature film, The Pink Cloud, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. Subsequently, the film received accolades at multiple international festivals, such as the Bloody Window Award at the Sitges Film Festival and the Grand Prix award at the Sofia International Film Festival.

International sales for the movie have been initiated by HanWay Films ahead of Cannes, with UTA Independent Film Group handling U.S. distribution. Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films are producing the project, with Beetz also serving as an executive producer.

