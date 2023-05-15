ADVERTISEMENT

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

May 15, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the comedy-drama film is releasing in theatres on June 2

The Hindu Bureau

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are a married couple seeking divorce in Laxman Utekar’s new comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is releasing in theatres on June 2. Its trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

ALSO READ
Sara Ali Khan: I don’t associate myself as a royal

Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan) meet and fall in love in Indore. For a while, their marriage is blissful and ordinary middle-class existence serene. However, following frequent fights, the couple apply for divorce. Since there are no urgent grounds for separation, Kapil and Soumya contemplate various shortcuts to fast-track their divorce. Meanwhile, their families - unable to wrap their collective heads around the discord - get awfully involved.

Laxman Utekar is a cinematographer turned film director. Following his Marathi film Lalbaugchi Rani, he directed the Hindi comedy-dramas Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Vicky Kaushal said in a statement. “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara.”

ALSO READ
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s film has a shallow storyline and worn-out writing

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it,” added Sara Ali Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US