Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

April 23, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

Netflix’s lineup for the upcoming Annecy Film Festival is generating buzz with a diverse array of animations slated for sneak peeks and premieres. The French animation film festival will feature the streaming service’s Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge in competition at this year’s ceremony.

Justice League director Zack Snyder will present Twilight of the Gods, that will centre on the events that led to the destruction of Midgard and Asgard in Norse mythology, alongside executive producer Deborah Snyder and Xilam Animation director Silmane Aniss.

Fans of the beloved Wallace & Gromit series can anticipate a glimpse into the upcoming film, with directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham showcasing Aardman Studios’ iconic stop-motion figures from the production.

Shannon Tindle’s Ultraman: Rising is set to premiere at the festival, offering audiences a fresh experience into the Ultraman universe with insights from the creative team.

Attendees can also expect a work-in-progress panel for That Christmas, featuring industry talents Richard Curtis, Simon Otto, Nicole Hearon, and Justin Hutchinson-Charburn. Additional highlights include making-of presentations for the final season of Big Mouth and the acclaimed Arcane as well. Exclusive peeks into projects like Skydance’s Spellbound and The Twits, a Roald Dahl adaptation can also be expected at the event.

