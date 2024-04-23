ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

April 23, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The French animation film festival will screen Netflix’s ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ and ‘Pokemon Concierge’ in competition this year

The Hindu Bureau

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more will premiere at the Annecy Film Festival 2024

Netflix’s lineup for the upcoming Annecy Film Festival is generating buzz with a diverse array of animations slated for sneak peeks and premieres. The French animation film festival will feature the streaming service’s Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge in competition at this year’s ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blue Eye Samurai’ series review: A thrilling, visually rich tale that champions the benefits of animation

Justice League director Zack Snyder will present Twilight of the Gods, that will centre on the events that led to the destruction of Midgard and Asgard in Norse mythology, alongside executive producer Deborah Snyder and Xilam Animation director Silmane Aniss.

‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ movie review: Zack Snyder redeems himself in glorious fashion after a mediocre take-off

Fans of the beloved Wallace & Gromit series can anticipate a glimpse into the upcoming film, with directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham showcasing Aardman Studios’ iconic stop-motion figures from the production.

Shannon Tindle’s Ultraman: Rising is set to premiere at the festival, offering audiences a fresh experience into the Ultraman universe with insights from the creative team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attendees can also expect a work-in-progress panel for That Christmas, featuring industry talents Richard Curtis, Simon Otto, Nicole Hearon, and Justin Hutchinson-Charburn. Additional highlights include making-of presentations for the final season of Big Mouth and the acclaimed Arcane as well. Exclusive peeks into projects like Skydance’s Spellbound and The Twits, a Roald Dahl adaptation can also be expected at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US