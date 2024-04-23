GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

The French animation film festival will screen Netflix’s ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ and ‘Pokemon Concierge’ in competition this year

April 23, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more will premiere at the Annecy Film Festival 2024

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more will premiere at the Annecy Film Festival 2024

Netflix’s lineup for the upcoming Annecy Film Festival is generating buzz with a diverse array of animations slated for sneak peeks and premieres. The French animation film festival will feature the streaming service’s Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge in competition at this year’s ceremony.

‘Blue Eye Samurai’ series review: A thrilling, visually rich tale that champions the benefits of animation

Justice League director Zack Snyder will present Twilight of the Gods, that will centre on the events that led to the destruction of Midgard and Asgard in Norse mythology, alongside executive producer Deborah Snyder and Xilam Animation director Silmane Aniss.

‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ movie review: Zack Snyder redeems himself in glorious fashion after a mediocre take-off

Fans of the beloved Wallace & Gromit series can anticipate a glimpse into the upcoming film, with directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham showcasing Aardman Studios’ iconic stop-motion figures from the production.

Shannon Tindle’s Ultraman: Rising is set to premiere at the festival, offering audiences a fresh experience into the Ultraman universe with insights from the creative team.

Attendees can also expect a work-in-progress panel for That Christmas, featuring industry talents Richard Curtis, Simon Otto, Nicole Hearon, and Justin Hutchinson-Charburn. Additional highlights include making-of presentations for the final season of Big Mouth and the acclaimed Arcane as well. Exclusive peeks into projects like Skydance’s Spellbound and The Twits, a Roald Dahl adaptation can also be expected at the event.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.