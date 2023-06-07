ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ to release in two parts and get Director’s Cut

June 07, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

‘Rebel Moon Part 1’ is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22 this year, with a limited theatrical release being planned; Part Two doesn’t have a release date yet

The Hindu Bureau

Director Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder. File photo. | Photo Credit: AP

Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure Rebel Moonwill release as two films, the filmmaker told Vanity Fair in a curtain-raiser interview.

Rebel Moon is a big-budget space opera led by Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins and others. It follows the lead character, Kora, played by Boutella, as she journeys across the galaxy to recruit warriors to defend a peaceful space colony.

According to Snyder, the film is a two-parter that will also get longer Director’s Cuts.

Part 1 of Rebel Moon is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, with a limited theatrical release being planned. Part Two doesn’t have a release schedule yet, though Snyder said he is looking for it to arrive “on the heels” of Part 1.

Zack’s wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, told Vanity Fair that the original script of Rebel Moon was 172-pages long, translating to around three hours of screen time. Scott Stuber, chairman of Netflix Films, told them that “under-two-hour movies” perform well on the platform. In response, Zack offered to make two movies to retain the sustained character developments in the story.

The first cut of both films, Zack further revealed in the interview, will be a fantasy adventure “that anyone can enjoy and watch”. They will be followed by longer and grittier versions aimed at adults and hardcore fans (much like his Zack Snyder’s Justice League from 2021).

