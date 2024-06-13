ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder’s animated ‘Twilight of the Gods’ series debuts first look

Published - June 13, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Netflix series, based on Norse mythology follows Leif, a mortal king, saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Twilight of the Gods’

Zack Snyder’s upcoming animated Netflix series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere on September 19th. The series, based on Norse mythology, is a joint effort from Snyder’s Stone Quarry studio, Jay Oliva who executive produced Netflix’s Trese, and Apple TV’s Foundation writer Eric Carrasco. Netflix debuted its first look with a release announcement video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

The official premise reads:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, Leif, a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

The cast includes Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, and John Noble as Odin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Netflix’s animation lineup continues to expand with Twilight of the Gods, alongside other anticipated releases this year including Terminator Zero in August, a Lara Croft Tomb Raider series in October and the final season of Arcane in November. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Snyder’s Rebel Moon series receiving director’s cut editions on Netflix later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US