GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Zack Snyder’s animated ‘Twilight of the Gods’ series debuts first look

The Netflix series, based on Norse mythology follows Leif, a mortal king, saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love

Published - June 13, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Twilight of the Gods’

A still from ‘Twilight of the Gods’

Zack Snyder’s upcoming animated Netflix series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere on September 19th. The series, based on Norse mythology, is a joint effort from Snyder’s Stone Quarry studio, Jay Oliva who executive produced Netflix’s Trese, and Apple TV’s Foundation writer Eric Carrasco. Netflix debuted its first look with a release announcement video.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Wallace & Gromit’, ‘Ultraman’ and more from the Annecy Film Festival 2024

The official premise reads:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, Leif, a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

The cast includes Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, and John Noble as Odin.

Netflix’s animation lineup continues to expand with Twilight of the Gods, alongside other anticipated releases this year including Terminator Zero in August, a Lara Croft Tomb Raider series in October and the final season of Arcane in November. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Snyder’s Rebel Moon series receiving director’s cut editions on Netflix later this year.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.