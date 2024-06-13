Zack Snyder’s animated ‘Twilight of the Gods’ series debuts first look

Zack Snyder’s upcoming animated Netflix series, Twilight of the Gods, is set to premiere on September 19th. The series, based on Norse mythology, is a joint effort from Snyder’s Stone Quarry studio, Jay Oliva who executive produced Netflix’s Trese, and Apple TV’s Foundation writer Eric Carrasco. Netflix debuted its first look with a release announcement video.

The official premise reads:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, Leif, a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

The cast includes Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, and John Noble as Odin.

Netflix’s animation lineup continues to expand with Twilight of the Gods, alongside other anticipated releases this year including Terminator Zero in August, a Lara Croft Tomb Raider series in October and the final season of Arcane in November. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Snyder’s Rebel Moon series receiving director’s cut editions on Netflix later this year.