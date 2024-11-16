Zack Snyder to direct LAPD action thriller for Netflix

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is once again collaborating with streamer Netflix for a feature film. According to Variety, Snyder is set to direct an action film, centred on the Los Angeles Police Department.

The untitled project, which is in early development, will see Snyder co-writing the script with longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad, known for his work on 300 and Atomic Blonde.

The film is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller under their production banner, Stone Quarry.

According to the film’s official logline, it follows “an elite LAPD unit relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality” in a world defined by high stakes and life-and-death scenarios.

The film marks another chapter in the creative partnership between Snyder and Netflix. The collaboration previously produced the space epic Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and its sequel Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

He also directed the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and produced its spinoff Army of Thieves.