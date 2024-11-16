 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zack Snyder to direct LAPD action thriller for Netflix

Zack Snyder has continued his successful partnership with Netflix by collaborating with the streaming service for an action-packed LAPD-centred film

Published - November 16, 2024 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zack Snyder.

Zack Snyder. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is once again collaborating with streamer Netflix for a feature film. According to Variety, Snyder is set to direct an action film, centred on the Los Angeles Police Department.

Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

The untitled project, which is in early development, will see Snyder co-writing the script with longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad, known for his work on 300 and Atomic Blonde.

The film is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller under their production banner, Stone Quarry.

According to the film’s official logline, it follows “an elite LAPD unit relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality” in a world defined by high stakes and life-and-death scenarios.

ALSO READ:‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ movie review: Zack Snyder redeems himself in glorious fashion after a mediocre take-off

The film marks another chapter in the creative partnership between Snyder and Netflix. The collaboration previously produced the space epic Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and its sequel Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

He also directed the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and produced its spinoff Army of Thieves.

Published - November 16, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.