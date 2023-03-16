ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder teases new Darkseid announcement

March 16, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Using the caption #fullcircle, Snyder posted a short video on Twitter promising an update from ‘Lord Darkseid’ between April 28-30

The Hindu Bureau

Jack Snyder | Photo Credit: -

Director Zack Snyder has teased an incoming ‘transmission’ from DC comic book villain Darkseid. Using the caption #fullcircle, Synder posted a short video on Twitter promising an update from ‘Lord Darkseid’ between April 28-30.

Darkseid was introduced as a villain in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), the DC Extended Universe film that followed the initial theatrical version of Justice League. However, the character had previously appeared in various animated series and video-games.

Also Read: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' movie review: A marathon passion project that mostly works

Snyder’s post has fueled speculation about him directing a new Justice League title, amid other conjectures. The director of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel last helmed the 2021 zombie heist film, Army of the Dead. His next is Rebel Moon, a big-budget space opera.

