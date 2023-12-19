Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

December 19, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Even weeks ahead of filmmaker Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’s premiere on Netflix, a section of his hardcore fans began sharing the famous screen-grab of the resurrected black-suit Superman, in outer space with his arms stretched out, soaking in the sun’s radiation in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s a metaphorical image of hope to witness the filmmaker’s comeback to glory after his exit from the DCEU, and all the sour developments that followed at DC. With the Snyderverse done and dusted — and his zombie film Army of the Dead not quite hitting the mark — a lot is resting on Rebel Moon for the filmmaker and his fans.... but there’s a bigger reason behind all the hype.

A space opera of ginormous scale, Rebel Moon began as Snyder’s dream of making a Star Wars film. In talks since 2012, when he pitched the idea to The Walt Disney-acquired Lucasfilm, the project eventually found a home on Netflix as a duology of sci-fi films; Star Wars only in spirit. The story follows an ex-soldier residing in the world of Veldt embarking on a quest to recruit others from across the galaxy to lead a revolt against the ruling Motherworld. However, Snyder’s dream has now unfolded to become a universe of insane proportions, with multiple sequels, video games, graphic novels, comic books, a narrative podcast, an animated series and an animated short all in the making. If all that isn’t enough, the two Rebel Moon movies have R-rated versions that are set to premiere on Netflix.

Of course, there are more chances of a streaming platform giving in to Snyder’s thirst for grittier ideas, but that the second version of the 134-minute A Child of Fire has additional footage — close to an hour — reminds you of his whopping four-hour director’s cut of Justice League that premiered on HBO Max. Is Snyder using the medium to explore the length and breadth of his stories? In a conversation with us on Zoom, he says, “The R-rated cut exists because it represents the origin of the idea of Rebel Moon a lot more. Yes, I love the current version and am proud of it, but it’s shorter, more commercial and something for the whole family.”

Basically everything we have come to disassociate with him. “My kneejerk aesthetic happens to be darker, and so we wanted a cut that will be a bit rougher and tougher,” he adds.

His obsession with franchise/universe-building (he recently even regained the rights to Blood and Ashes, a war epic he wrote as a sequel to his 300) makes one wonder if the urge to extend stories stems from his characters and storylines not finding closure in his head. “Indeed, the characters never stop running in my head; they want to say other things or express more.” But this doesn’t mean his scripts end up getting longer during the process of shooting. “Yes, I might make some changes. I might wake up in the middle of the night and go ‘No, no, no, there’s a better way to do this’. But we need to strike a balance between being prepared and placing each brick on the ground to build the building.”

Ever since he wrapped up the shooting of the film, Snyder has been stressing how creatively liberating it felt to do this film outside of the Star Wars universe. Creators who have that kind of freedom — to build worlds and universes from scratch and have your say in them all — at times need an anchor to slow things down, so as not to go overboard in creating lore and characters. But not Snyder.

“There was so much work to do with the world-building, mythology-creation and the culture-shaping of the many worlds. Any minute I could take a breather, I would go up to the guys and say, ‘Okay, there’s another planet that we haven’t talked about.’ So, it is exhausting and constantly pesters me but that’s part of [the process].”

Fans of Snyder’s DCEU film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will forever hail him for how layered and nuanced the storytelling was in a film that was meant to open a new cinematic universe. And everything out there about Rebel Moon points towards another such project that demands your attention to the background, as much as what’s going on in the foreground. “Absolutely, yes. But also, in the case of Rebel Moon, there was so much nuance and a lot of time spent towards understanding its place in pop culture and in the deconstruction of some ways of the sci-fi genre,” he adds, saying that this will be more apparent in the R-rated version.

Now that he has realised a dream with Rebel Moon, would he take a swing at an Elektra Natchios project that he has been wanting to do? Perhaps, making a Star Wars film outside the Star Wars universe should just about give the push to take inspiration from the Marvel character. Snyder seems excited. “That’s totally available to us; we have talked a lot about the possibility of something like that and I am open to it. I think it’s always fun and helpful for the universe to be expanded and then be double-expanded.”

But he won’t recede on the condition that the idea should be in symphony with the larger universe. “Right now, I am trying to keep it all inside the world, and all the ideas expressed within the context of the extracurricular stories — podcasts, video games, comic books or whatever we are doing — have to be world-affirming. So I police all their storylines really carefully to ensure no one ends up saying something incorrect.”

Ed Skrein and Sofia Boutella on why they aren’t ‘Star Wars’ fans and Snyder’s knack for extracting performances

It has always been a fascinating exercise to listen to actors speak about how crazy Snyder’s filmmaking process can get, and how he has a knack for extracting the best out of them. Actors Sofia Boutella (who plays the protagonist Kora in Rebel Moon) and Ed Skrein (who plays Atticus Noble) couldn’t get enough of the sheer madness in Snyder’s dedication to his craft.

“On those huge sets, we had hundreds of people behind the camera and hundreds in the front; there were explosions, helicopters... you name it. Through all that crazy stuff that’s happening (dramatic pause) he’s the one holding the camera. He is in the middle of the explosions and someone’s holding a plastic protector, but that’s to protect only the camera, I guess,” says Skrein.

Boutella recounts shooting a scene that had Noble’s spaceship landing on Veldt; the team had a helicopter hovering above the ground as low as possible. “So all the dust had to come towards us. And Zack was just five metres away from the helicopter!”

Sometimes, he used to jump into the trenches they had dug on the sets, with a heavy camera on his shoulders, she adds. “He cares so much about his shot and the beauty of the shot. He just rolls up his sleeves and goes there... it’s pretty impressive to observe that dedication.”

“The commitment you will see on the screen from us was led by him,” Skrein says, adding that this is very different from what many other directors do, “sitting in the video village, inside a tent with monitors, and sometimes with a radio, passing instructions through the first assistant director. Zack, however, is one metre away from you; he is the man who wrote it, directed it, he’s the cinematographer, he’s the camera operator, he draws the storyboards, he was drawing the production design.... the film’s really a testament to the depths of his skills.”

If Rebel Moon were to be taken as a Star Wars film in spirit, Boutella joins an elite list of actors who have dabbled with both Star Wars and Star Trek. Interestingly, however, the Star Trek Beyond actor says that she didn’t grow up as a Star Wars fan. “I respected it from afar but never delved into it. I wanted to watch other stuff, like anime.” For Skrein too, it just wasn’t his cup of tea. “I watched them and there were cool parts I liked, but they never really resonated with me. I think when you are a kid, it’s age-specific a lot of the time or maybe you need an older sibling to inculcate that fandom in you. I was into X-Men, Ninja Turtles and all these things... but I respect what they are doing with the new additions to the universe.”

Yet, here they are, starring in their own version of Star Wars, the first part of which premieres on Netflix in India this Friday.