ADVERTISEMENT

Zachary Levi shares post stating Dwayne Johnson blocked a Shazam cameo in ‘Black Adam’

March 22, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Levi also suggested the poor box-office performance of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is due to Warner Bros’ marketing campaign

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hot on the heels of his latest film Shazam! Fury of the Gods opening to rough reception, Hollywood actor Zachary Levi has reposted an Instagram story suggesting that Dwayne Johnson blocked a post-credits scene in his film Black Adam that would have featured Levi’s character, Shazam.

ALSO READ
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ movie review: A sequel high on humour, low on heart

This comes after an article in The Wrap claiming that Johnson had vetoed the post-credit scene from Black Adam which would have provided a marketing boost for the new Shazam film. In the Instagram story he shared, the post also alleged that Johnson attempted to put himself at the centre of the DCU, which is now being revamped under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The actor also captioned the post as “The truth will set you free.”

A screenshot of Zachary Levi’s Instagram story | Photo Credit: @zacharylevi/Instagram

According to The Wrap article, Johnson “vetoed a planned post-credits scene in Black Adam, which would have seen Shazam recruited by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, and other costumed heroes, into the Justice Society of America”. Johnson, in his film’s post-credit scene, wanted his character Black Adam to not meet his comic book adversary Shazam but instead meet the much-popular Superman, played by Henry Cavill.

Levi also suggested that Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ poor box-office performance is due to Warner Bros’ marketing campaign. Replying to a tweet from a fan, he said that the film is “a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the film’s director David F Sandberg confirmed that he won’t be returning to the superhero genre for a while though he stated that he doesn’t regret directing the film, and Levi’s co-star Rachel Zegler defended that the film has been subjected to mean criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US