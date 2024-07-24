ADVERTISEMENT

Zac Efron to star in ‘Famous’, Jody Hill set to direct

Published - July 24, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Zac Efron will star in A24 thriller ‘Famous’ in dual roles. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s bestseller, and will be directed by Jody Hill

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Zac Efron. | Photo Credit: AP

A24 has teamed up with Zac Efron for a thriller titled Famous, reported Deadline. Jody Hill will direct the film while Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton set to produce the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Family Affair’ movie review: Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s tired age-gap sexcapade is an insipid affair

Efron is set to star in dual roles, playing both overzealous fan, Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob, James Jansen, reported Deadline. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s New York-time bestseller. Chad Hodge has adapted the film for screen. Hodge had also adapted Crouch’s Wayward Pine trilogy into a series.

The film reunites A24 and Efron after TheIron Claw, which also starred Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. The film recently premiered on Max.

ALSO READ:‘The Iron Claw’ movie review: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are riveting in grimly glorious sports biopic 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The film is about Dunkquist, who has one asset that’s about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of a Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US