Zac Efron to star in ‘Famous’, Jody Hill set to direct

A24 has teamed up with Zac Efron for a thriller titled Famous, reported Deadline. Jody Hill will direct the film while Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton set to produce the movie.

Efron is set to star in dual roles, playing both overzealous fan, Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob, James Jansen, reported Deadline. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s New York-time bestseller. Chad Hodge has adapted the film for screen. Hodge had also adapted Crouch’s Wayward Pine trilogy into a series.

The film reunites A24 and Efron after TheIron Claw, which also starred Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. The film recently premiered on Max.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The film is about Dunkquist, who has one asset that’s about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of a Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes.”

