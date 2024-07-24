GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zac Efron to star in ‘Famous’, Jody Hill set to direct

Zac Efron will star in A24 thriller ‘Famous’ in dual roles. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s bestseller, and will be directed by Jody Hill

Published - July 24, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Zac Efron.

Actor Zac Efron. | Photo Credit: AP

A24 has teamed up with Zac Efron for a thriller titled Famous, reported Deadline. Jody Hill will direct the film while Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton set to produce the movie.

‘A Family Affair’ movie review: Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s tired age-gap sexcapade is an insipid affair

Efron is set to star in dual roles, playing both overzealous fan, Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob, James Jansen, reported Deadline. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s New York-time bestseller. Chad Hodge has adapted the film for screen. Hodge had also adapted Crouch’s Wayward Pine trilogy into a series.

The film reunites A24 and Efron after TheIron Claw, which also starred Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. The film recently premiered on Max.

ALSO READ:‘The Iron Claw’ movie review: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are riveting in grimly glorious sports biopic 

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The film is about Dunkquist, who has one asset that’s about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of a Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes.”

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.