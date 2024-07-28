GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yuvan Shankar Raja to produce ‘Sweetheart!’ starring Rio Raj; promo video out

Directed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar, the upcoming film will also have music composed by Yuvan

Published - July 28, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rio Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Swineeth S Sukumar in the announcement video of the film

Rio Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Swineeth S Sukumar in the announcement video of the film | Photo Credit: U1 Records/X

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is producing an upcoming Tamil movie titled Sweetheart!, headlined by Rio Raj and directed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar. The film will mark the composer’s fourth production venture under his YSR Films banner.

The makers announced the film on Sunday with a promo video featuring the producer, actor and director. The video shows Rio using Yuvan’s name to compel members of the crew to do their duties, only to later realise that Yuvan himself had no idea about the project. The skit ends with the three laughing out loud as Yuvan sounds the clapboard of the film.

‘Love Insurance Kompany’: First look of SJ Suryah from Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan’s film out

Sweetheart! is said to be a contemporary romance drama. The cast of the film also features Gopika Ramesh, Redin Kingsley, Renji Panicker, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Tulasi, Fouziee, and Suresh Chakravarthy among others.

Apart from producing, Yuvan also composes the music for the film. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Jagan Raj Vel and editor Tamil Arasan.

‘Nesippaya’: First look of Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar, Akash Murali out

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.