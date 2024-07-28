Yuvan Shankar Raja to produce ‘Sweetheart!’ starring Rio Raj; promo video out

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is producing an upcoming Tamil movie titled Sweetheart!, headlined by Rio Raj and directed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar. The film will mark the composer’s fourth production venture under his YSR Films banner.

The makers announced the film on Sunday with a promo video featuring the producer, actor and director. The video shows Rio using Yuvan’s name to compel members of the crew to do their duties, only to later realise that Yuvan himself had no idea about the project. The skit ends with the three laughing out loud as Yuvan sounds the clapboard of the film.

Sweetheart! is said to be a contemporary romance drama. The cast of the film also features Gopika Ramesh, Redin Kingsley, Renji Panicker, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Tulasi, Fouziee, and Suresh Chakravarthy among others.

Apart from producing, Yuvan also composes the music for the film. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Jagan Raj Vel and editor Tamil Arasan.