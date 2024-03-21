‘Yuva’ trailer: Yuva Rajkumar plays a rebellious youngster in debut

March 21, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Directed by Santhosh Aananddram and produced by Hombale Films of the ‘KGF’franchise and ‘Kantara’, the film will hit the screens on March 29

The trailer of Yuva, starring Yuva Rajkumar, is out. The film is directed by Santhosh Aananddram and produced by Hombale Films of the KGF franchise and Kantara. ALSO READ ‘Raghavendra Stores’ movie review: A hotchpotch Jaggesh film with few bright spots

Yuva, son of actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, and nephew of superstars Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, hails from thespian Dr Rajkumar family. Yuva was set to be launched with a film titled Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. However, the film was put to the backburner by the makers for reasons unknown. He will now make his debut with Yuva.

This is Santhosh’s third project with Hombale Films, after Rajakumara, Yuvarathnaa and Raghavendra Stores, his latest film with Jaggesh. The movie failed to create magic at the box office.

The trailer ofYuva shows the protagonist (Yuva) as a rebellious youth, having a tumultuous relationship with his father, essayed by Achyuth Kumar. The movie appears to be action-packed but also feels like another version of Santhosh’s previous films Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Yuvarathnaa.

It remains to be seen if the film offers anything new apart from what people except in the films of Santhosh. Also starring Saptami Gowda, Sudharani and Kishore, Yuva will hit the screens on March 29.

