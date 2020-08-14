YSR, Naidu inspire Deva Katta’s ‘Indraprastham’

Director Deva Katta’s new film ‘Indraprastham’ to explore how two close friends turn political rivals, inspired by Chandrababu Naidu and the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy

Director Deva Katta has announced his new film Indraprastham, inspired by the friendship and political rivalry of former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

A few days ago, Deva Katta took to social media and accused producer Vishnu Induri of stealing his idea when the latter announced a project that will explore the friendship between the two former Chief Ministers. Vishnu refused to back out and stated that his project will go ahead.

Now, Deva Katta has announced his film Indraprastham which will look at the political feud of two leaders who were once best friends, spanning 30 years, which reshaped Andhra Pradesh politics. Going by the theme poster, Indraprastham is the working title and the film will be written and directed by Deva Katta.

The video announcing the poster has a voiceover by Deva Katta who states, ‘The purpose of any competition is to find winners. Winners run the world. When two best friends compete in such a sport, the game is a lot more interesting and engaging.’ The poster has a quote that reads, ‘Moralities change, the battle for power remains constant.’

Indraprastham will be produced by Harsha V and Teja C. Details of cast and crew are yet to be announced.