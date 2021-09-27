Movies

YRF announces release dates of ‘Prithviraj,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2,’ among others

The cast of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’  

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday announced the theatrical release dates of four of its much-anticipated titles, including Akshay Kumar-led period film “Prithviraj” and “Shamshera”, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra government allowed reopening of cinema halls from October 22.

The first film to have a theatrical release from the Aditya Chopra-led studio will be “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The Varun V Sharma directorial will be released worldwide on November 19. The film is a sequel to the studio’s 2005 blockbuster crime comedy.

Next up would be the tentpole “Prithviraj”, scheduled to be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Featuring Kumar in and as the 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, the film marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the title role, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” has the release date of February 25, 2022. The film also features “Arjun Reddy” star Shalini Pandey.

Billed as a family entertainer, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Divyang Thakkar has directed the film.

Kapoor’s “Shamshera” will open in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Billed as an “adrenaline pumping entertainer”, the Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.


