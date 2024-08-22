ADVERTISEMENT

YRF announces next chapter in ‘Mardaani’ franchise, Rani Mukerji to return as cop

Updated - August 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 01:29 pm IST

The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first ‘Mardaani’ film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar

PTI

Rani Mukerji in ‘Mardaani 2’

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday said a third instalment in the action thriller "Mardaani" franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first "Mardaani" film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

‘Mardaani 2’ movie review: Misogynistic mayhem

Rani will reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, which the makers stated in a new video is "coming soon".

In an Instagram post, YRF said: "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits...

"Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

Rani Mukerji on Pradeep Sarkar's demise: It's like losing a member of family

Released on August 22, 2014, "Mardaani" was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled "Mardaani 2". The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

