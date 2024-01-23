YouTuber MrBeast in talks with Prime Video for a TV show

January 23, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Famous YouTuber MrBeast is nearing a deal for a reality competition show with the OTT platform Prime Video. According to an article by Variety, the show will be similar to MrBeast’s YouTube videos featuring challenges that involve large cash prizes.

This comes after MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recreated theSquid Game as a game show. Apart from giving away $446,000, the 2021 video is also the YouTuber’s most-viewed video.

Donaldson is the most-followed individual creator on YouTube with 233 million subscribers and also runs other channels like MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and Beast Philanthropy. More details on the Prime Video deal are expected soon.