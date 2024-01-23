GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTuber MrBeast in talks with Prime Video for a TV show

The YouTuber is the most-followed individual creator on YouTube with 233 million subscribers

January 23, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber MrBeast 

YouTuber MrBeast  | Photo Credit: @mrbeast/Instagram

ALSO READ
You subscribe they win: The inner-workings of the PewDiePie vs T-Series war

Famous YouTuber MrBeast is nearing a deal for a reality competition show with the OTT platform Prime Video. According to an article by Variety, the show will be similar to MrBeast’s YouTube videos featuring challenges that involve large cash prizes.

This comes after MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recreated theSquid Game as a game show. Apart from giving away $446,000, the 2021 video is also the YouTuber’s most-viewed video.

ALSO READ
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 cast announced at Netflix’s TUDUM event

Donaldson is the most-followed individual creator on YouTube with 233 million subscribers and also runs other channels like MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and Beast Philanthropy. More details on the Prime Video deal are expected soon.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.