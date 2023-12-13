HamberMenu
YouTube Trends 2023: ‘Tere Vaaste’, ‘Kaavaalaa’ music videos top list

Pawan Singh’s hit Bhojpuri song ‘Dhani Ho Sab Dhan’ tops the list of trending music videos with close to 250 million views

December 13, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Tere Vaaste’ track

A still from ‘Tere Vaaste’ track | Photo Credit: @SaregamaMusic/YouTube

Video-sharing platform YouTube has released its top trending videos and music videos list from India for the year 2023. The Chandrayaan 3 mission’s soft landing video, uploaded by ISRO’s official YouTube channel, which has amassed a total of 79 million views, tops the list of trending videos from the country.

YouTube’s top 15 trending videos list

YouTube’s top 15 trending videos list

Other notable videos from that list include Round2Hell’s Men on Mission video and the first episode of The Viral Fever’s web series Sandeep Bhaiya.

Pawan Singh’s hit Bhojpuri song ‘Dhani Ho Sab Dhan’ tops the list of trending music videos with close to 250 million views. The viral ‘Tere Vaaste’ track from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has taken the second spot while ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the same film also found a spot in the list.

YouTube’s top 15 music videos list

YouTube’s top 15 music videos list

While the rest of the list predominantly sports music videos from albums, it also featured tracks like ‘Pulsar Bike’ from Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Telugu film Dhamaka, ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth’s Jailer, ‘Naa Ready’ from Vijay’s Leo, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

