YouTube India trends 2022: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ songs top charts

December 05, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

As 2022 nears a close, YouTube India is looking back at the most popular videos and creators that viewers across the country enjoyed.

There are two clear winners, as the music and video songs of Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise and Tamil film Beast occupy several spots in the trending videos lists.

Pushpa’s hit soundtrack, including Srivalli, Saami Saami and Oo Antava Mawa, starring the likes of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha all find place in the top 10. Meanwhile, all the promo, lyric and music videos of Beast’s Arabic Kuthu, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde are present. Devi Sri Prasad and Anirudh Ravichander are the respective composers for the films.

Here are the complete lists:

Top Music Videos

1. Srivalli (Video) | Pushpa | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Javed Ali | DSP | SukumarT-Series

2. Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| AnirudhSun TV

3. Pushpa: Saami Saami - Full Video Song | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Sunidhi C | DSP | SukumarT-Series

4. Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022Bajewala Records Haryanvi

5. #Video | ले ले आई कोका कोला | #Khesari Lal Yadav, #Shilpi Raj | Le Le Aayi Coca Cola | Chaita GeetGannayak Films

6. Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega Ft Samantha ( Full Video) Pushpa | Allu A, Rashmika|Kanika K, DSP, SukumarT-Series

7. Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava Full Video Song | Pushpa Songs | Allu Arjun| DSP |Sukumar |SamanthaAditya Music

8. Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae GillCoke Studio

9. Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | AnirudhSun TV

10. #Video | #Khesari Lal New Song ~ नथुनिया | Priyanka Singh | Nathuniya |Arshiya Arshi| Bhojpuri GanaSaregama Hum Bhojpuri

Top Trending Videos

1. AGE OF WATER | Round2Hell | R2HRound2hell

2. Sasta Shaark Tank | Ashish Chanchlaniashish chanchlani vines

3. INDIAN FOOD MAGIC | CARRYMINATICarryMinati

4. Arabic Kuthu - Beast First Single Promo | Thalapathy Vijay | Sun Pictures | Nelson | AnirudhSun TV

5. Daaru With Dad 3 | Harsh BeniwalHarsh Beniwal

6. BB Ki Vines- | Automatic Gaadi |BB Ki Vines

7. Doodhiya | the mridul | Pragati | nitinThe MriDul

8. BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY #146Techno Gamerz

9. [HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | FinalsFree Fire Esports Official

10. Chidiya Ghar - Amit Bhadana | Rajpal YadavAmit Bhadana