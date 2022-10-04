‘Your Christmas Or Mine’ to stream on Prime Video from December 2

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk headline this British comedy movie

PTI
October 04, 2022 16:18 IST

A still from the movie | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

British comedy movie Your Christmas Or Mine will premiere on Prime Video on December 2. The UK original is directed by Jim O'Hanlon, best known for TV series Catastrophe and Trying.

The film features actors Asa Butterfield, Cora Kirk, Alex Jennings, Harriet Walter, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Angela Griffin, Natalie Gumede, Lucien Laviscount and Ram John Holder.

In a press note, Prime Video said Your Christmas Or Mine will be launching exclusively on the platform in over 240 territories worldwide.

The movie follows young couple James and Hayley, played by Butterfield of Sex Education fame and newcomer Kirk, respectively, who after a disastrous mix-up, end up having to experience each other's family Christmas without their partners.

Your Christmas Or Mine represents Prime Video’s growing UK Original slate, along with new UK-produced series launching across 2022 and 2023.

These include The Devil’s Hour, a thriller series produced by Hartswood Films starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi; Jungle, a rap and drill music drama; The Rig, an epic thriller series starring Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire; Mammals, a comedy-drama series featuring James Corden and Sally Hawkins.

