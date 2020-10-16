‘You’ Season 3 adds Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle

Shalita Grant

16 October 2020 12:40 IST

Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season

Actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant have boarded the cast of Netflix’s “You” season three.

Winkle, best known for starring in TNT’s “The Last Ship”, and “NCIS: New Orleans“ alumna Grant will feature as series regulars in the psychological thriller show, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, “You” features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager. Its first season premiere on the streamer’s platform in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The show’s second season, which also featured “Haunting of the Hill House” breakout Victoria Pedretti, debuted in December 2019.

Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season.

According to Deadline, Van Winkle will play Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed “Master of Self-Optimisation” who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle.

Grant will essay the role of Sherry, a locally famous “Momfluencer” who is warm and down to earth, but that’s just a put-upon act for her social media followers.

The original “mean girl”, she’s threatened by Love (Pedretti) and only pretends to welcome her into her wealthy and elitist social circle. But underneath her insecurity, there’s a pragmatic, loyal person who could turn out to be a true friend.

Gamble and Berlanti are also returning as executive producers, with Gamble serving as showrunner.

The third season is expected to premiere in 2021.