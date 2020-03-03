BiFFes: ‘You can see different architectural styles in Bengaluru’s theatres’

“The most important thing is to create awareness about the past,” said historian Suresh Moona at a talk on Bengaluru’s cinema theatre landscape: then and now, organised as part of BiFFes on February 29 at Orion Mall.

Stating that it was important for everyone living in Bengaluru to have a basic idea of the city’s history, Suresh told the audience that his focus would be on the architectural features of the theatres. “Bangalore has been known for different types of architectural sights. We had Tudor, Hoysala, later colonial architecture, Indo-Saracenic… If you observe the (old) theatres, you will see these architectural styles in their construction.”

However, he also made it clear to the audience that he had less time than originally planned and would have to speed through the presentation. Beginning by displaying an artist’s impression of Kempegowda’s Bangalore on the screen, he said, “There are many similarities between Kempegowda’s Bangalore and Londonium. Londonium was 1,500 years old when Kempegowda conceived building a new city. January 14, 1537 is considered to be the date of the founding of Bangalore. Imagine his thinking to go beyond the seas, think globally and bring those concepts locally. All these things paved the way for Bangalore in the future to become a city with multicultural aspects, and a city with film culture.”

Suresh then talked about the history of the rulers of Bengaluru, starting from the Kempegowda family and ending at the present administration by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The theatre (plays) movement emerged, which was a “springboard” for film development to take place, he said. Film activities in Bengaluru started with the distribution of Hindi films at Gandhinagar, he said and added that the spot needed to be commemorated.

“Kempegowda Road was the hub of the film theatres while the Cantonment area catered to the British. According to one estimate, in the 1970s, there were 148 theatres in the city.”

Suresh then said many theatres were built with the purpose of being choultries, adding Paramount Theatre, Doddanna Hall, was one such. Talking about the structure, he said that it was built in the Tudor style.

Showing photos, he also spoke a little on theatres including Select Picture Palace, Theatre Majestic, Opera, Elgin, BRV Talkies, Rex, Shivaji, Galaxy, Plaza, Everest, Sharda, Kapali, Navrang and Vijayalakshmi.

He concluded by talking about film societies, film historians, and the advent of multiplexes. Suresh suggested that in order to preserve our heritage and make future generations aware of it, it was important to put up information boards, print postcards of old theatres and display photographs of the theatres in public spaces.