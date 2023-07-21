‘You are much greater than all of us’: Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan at ‘Project K’ Comic-Con panel

July 21, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The title and first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con in California on Friday. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi epic set in the future. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee.

Kalki 2898-AD is the first Indian film to debut in San Diego Comic Con’s prestigious Hall H. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Nag Ashwin, producer C. Aswani Dutt and others attended the panel for Project K with Amitabh Bachchan joining via video link. Rana Daggubati moderated the session with the film’s creators and cast. There was also a live performance to introduce the intriguing world of Kalki.

“What makes Indian cinema so great for us is the energy our audience brings to our cinema,” Kamal Haasan said during the panel. “We make the stories, they make the stars.”

“Stop being so modest, Kamal,” Amitabh Bachchan butted in. “You are much, much greater than all of us.”

“The kind of work Kamal has done is really difficult to believe,” Bachchan continued in the actor’s praise. “Each one of his films is filled with so much reality. He puts so much effort into each film and each of his roles. It’s quite amazing.”

Bachchan and Haasan had acted together in films like Geraftaar and Khabardar. They are reuniting after decades in Kalki 2898 AD.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

