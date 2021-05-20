‘You’ actor Jenna Ortega cast as Wednesday Addams in live-action series

Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ will be an ‘Addams Family’ spin-off series focused on the iconic character

Actor Jenna Ortega, known for “Yes Day” and “You”, will play Wednesday Addams in acclaimed director Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family spin-off series focused on the iconic character.

Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, “Wednesday” will be penned by “Smallville” creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

It marks the TV directing debut for Burton, known for films like “Beetlejuice”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Alice in Wonderland”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix series will follow Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability.

She is also trying to foil a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents -- Gomez and Morticia -- 25 years ago as she navigates new, complex relationships.

Gough and Millar will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Burton will double up as executive producer.

Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman will serve as executive producers as well.

The series hails from MGM/UA Television.

The role of Wednesday has previously been played by Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci and Chloe Grace Moretz across mediums.