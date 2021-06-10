Yograj Bhat’s ‘Corona Song’ carries a message of hope

The Kannada director directed the song video during the 2020 lockdown; the song has resurfaced in public eye now

‘Corona Song’, sung by playback singer Vijay Prakash and composed by Arjun Janya, was released almost a year ago during the 2020 lockdown on YouTube. A year on, we are still in lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Many Kannadigas have returned to the song, directed by director Yograj Bhat, as it carries a message of hope. The song has resurfaced and has clocked over 41k views till date.

The director of blockbusters such as Mungaru Male and Galipata says, “Last year, during lockdown, we were uncertain and there was an air of gloom hovering over our city. The Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao, asked me to create something that would cheer people. I wrote the lyrics for the ‘Corona song’. My aim was to tell people to be optimistic and not give up hope. The Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, supported the endeavour. Anant Nag encouraged us on social media.”

Last year, Bhat says, COVID-19 was a relatively new term. “Seeing the overworked police, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) workers and doctors, tugged at my heart. We decided to celebrate these heroes with a song.”

Bhat says the song was shot over a week. “We worked adhering to all the safety norms including masks and social distancing. We were also anxious about infecting our loved ones or getting infected.I would have liked to add more people to the song, but, at that time, due to many constraints, this was best we could do.”

Things have not changed over the year, Bhat comments. “Doctors, police, nurses, and the BBMP, are still overworked. More than the virus, the fear factor has doubled. Fear is more dangerous than the virus as it robs you of your cognitive sense to fight the disease. Even if doctors work hard to save you, you can be saved only if you fight it with your mind.”

The lockdown has taken its toll on people, Bhat comments. “The saddest part is to see the city look so deserted. This is the time for us to be strong. That is why, the ‘Corona Song’, even though released last year, still holds good as it talks of hope and the light at the end of the tunnel.”