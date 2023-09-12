ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Babu’s next, helmed by director Jai, goes on floors

September 12, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Yogi Babu was recently seen in ‘Lucky Man’, ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’, and the Tamil version of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

The Hindu Bureau

Yogi Babu and the crew of the film at the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: @iYogiBabu/X

Actor Yogi Babu took to his official social media handles to announce that his upcoming film, set to be helmed by director Jai, has gone on floors.

The actors shared photos from the pooja ceremony of the film that was held today in Tenkasi. Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unannounced at the moment.

ALSO READ
‘Jigarthanda Double X’ teaser: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah star in Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Pandyaa Western’ film
ALSO READ
First look out of Jayam Ravi’s action-drama ‘Siren’

The yet-untitled film is set to be produced by Sanjay Raghavan of 23Frames Entertainment and co-produced by Madhu Alexander of Roox Media Pvt Ltd.

Notably, director Jai previously made the 2018 film Andhra Mess.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Babu was seen recently in Lucky Man, Karumegangal Kalaigindrana, and the Tamil version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Apart from this week’s release Mark Antony, the actor has innumerable projects in the pipeline, including Ayalaan, Kanguva, Aranmanai 4, Jayam Ravi’s Siren, and his Malayalam debut Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US