Yogi Babu’s next, helmed by director Jai, goes on floors

Yogi Babu was recently seen in ‘Lucky Man’, ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’, and the Tamil version of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

September 12, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yogi Babu and the crew of the film at the pooja ceremony

Yogi Babu and the crew of the film at the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: @iYogiBabu/X

Actor Yogi Babu took to his official social media handles to announce that his upcoming film, set to be helmed by director Jai, has gone on floors.

The actors shared photos from the pooja ceremony of the film that was held today in Tenkasi. Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unannounced at the moment.

The yet-untitled film is set to be produced by Sanjay Raghavan of 23Frames Entertainment and co-produced by Madhu Alexander of Roox Media Pvt Ltd.

Notably, director Jai previously made the 2018 film Andhra Mess.

Yogi Babu was seen recently in Lucky Man, Karumegangal Kalaigindrana, and the Tamil version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Apart from this week’s release Mark Antony, the actor has innumerable projects in the pipeline, including Ayalaan, Kanguva, Aranmanai 4, Jayam Ravi’s Siren, and his Malayalam debut Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

