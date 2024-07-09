Yogi Babu’s next, ‘Constable Nandhan,’ goes on floors

Actor Yogi Babu’s upcoming film, Constable Nandhan, went on floors on Sunday with a pooja ceremony at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

As the name suggests, the upcoming film, directed by debutant Boopaala Natesan, is set to feature the actor in the role of a cop. Actor Ravi Maria is set to play an antagonist opposite Yogi. Other details regarding the film, like the cast and crew, remain unknown.

Constable Nandhan is produced by D Shankar Thiruvannamalai under his Shankar Pictures banner. Speaking about the project, the producer said in a statement, “It’s an honour to be working with an eminent actor like Yogi Babu, who has become an exemplary to many aspiring actors. The involvement and interest, he showcased in this project during the narrative process were so inspiring. I am delighted to team up with a talented filmmaker like Boopaala Natesan, who has accumulated a vast knowledge of directorial craftsmanship from the bigger names in the industry. I am looking forward to the wonderful experience of creating Constable Nandhan with these admirable people in the industry. Our production house will continue to make content-oriented films.”

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu will be seen soon in the Disney+ Hotstar series Chutney Sambarand in Chimbudevan’s period drama Boat.