ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Babu’s ‘Lucky Man’ gets a release date

August 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The film, directed by RJ-turned-actor Balaji Venugopal, will hit the screens on September 1

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Lucky Man’ | Photo Credit: @iYogiBabu/Twitter

Yogi Babu’s upcoming film Lucky Man has got a release date. Directed by Balaji Venugopal, the film will hit the screens on September 1.

The film, which talks about small and simple problems faced by people in big cities, is the directorial debut from RJ-turned-actor Balaji. Apart from Yogi Babu, the film stars Rachel Rebecca and Veera in important roles.

ALSO READ:‘King of Kotha’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is gangster, footballer and folk hero

The cast also includes Abdool Lee, RS Shivaji, Amit Bhargav, and Sathvick. The music is from Sean Roldan and cinematography is from Sandeep K Vijay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US