Yogi Babu’s ‘Lucky Man’ gets a release date

August 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Yogi Babu’s upcoming film Lucky Man has got a release date. Directed by Balaji Venugopal, the film will hit the screens on September 1.

The film, which talks about small and simple problems faced by people in big cities, is the directorial debut from RJ-turned-actor Balaji. Apart from Yogi Babu, the film stars Rachel Rebecca and Veera in important roles.

The cast also includes Abdool Lee, RS Shivaji, Amit Bhargav, and Sathvick. The music is from Sean Roldan and cinematography is from Sandeep K Vijay.