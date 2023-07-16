Yogi Babu’s film with Chimbudevan titled ‘Boat’

July 16, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Boat is the title of actor Yogi Babu’s upcoming film with director Chimbudevan. The makers announced the title on Saturday through a title announcement video featuring a behind-the-scene footage.

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast are unknown at the moment.

With music composed by Ghibran, the film will have cinematography by Madhesh Manickam, editing by Mani Maran, production design by T Santhanam, and art direction by S Ayyappan.

Boat is produced by Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers and Chimbudeven Entertainment.

Yogi Babu is currently in the limelight for his performance in Madonne Ashwin’s Maaveeran starring Sivakarthikeyan. He has Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer, Dhoni Entertainment’sLGM - Let’s Get Married, and Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s Jawanamong other projects in the pipeline.

