Yogi Babu, Vidaarth’s next titled ‘Kuiko’; title-look poster out

The film is written and directed by T Arul Chezhian

November 01, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Title-look poster of ‘Kuiko’

Title-look poster of ‘Kuiko’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

The title-look poster of Kuiko, the upcoming Tamil movie starring Yogi Babu and Vidaarth, was unveiled today. The film is written and directed by T Arul Chezhian, who is best known for co-writing Manikandan’s 2016 film Aandavan Kattalai.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the poster on his social media handles. Plot details remain unknown but the poster features Yogi Babu, in a middle-eastern attire, walking a camel in a desert.

The cast of Kuiko also features actors Ilavarasan and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan. With music composed by popular singer Anthony Daasan, the film will have cinematography by Rajesh Yadhav and editing by Ram Pandian.

Yogi Babu was seen recently in Lucky Man, Karumegangal Kalaigindrana, the Tamil version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. and Shot Bhoot Three. The actor has innumerable projects in the pipeline, including Ayalaan, Kanguva, Aranmanai 4, Jayam Ravi’s Siren, an untitled film directed by Jai, and his Malayalam debut Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Vidaarth is currently in the limelight for his performance in Irugapatru.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

