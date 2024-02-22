GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yogi Babu teams up with director Suresh Sangaiah for a Hotstar Specials movie

The untitled film stars Lovelyn Chandrasekar as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes George Maryan, Raichal Rabecca and Ramakrishnan

February 22, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yogi Babu in a poster for his upcoming untitled film

Yogi Babu in a poster for his upcoming untitled film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, known for helming Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathiya Sothanai, is next directing a Hotstar Specials film starring Yogi Babu in the lead.

Produced by SR Ramesh Babu’s RB Talkies and Jegan Baskaran’s Box office studios, the untitled film stars Lovelyn Chandrasekar as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes George Maryan, Raichal Rabecca and Ramakrishnan.

Cast and crew of Yogi Babu’s next

Cast and crew of Yogi Babu’s next | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a statement, Yogi Babu said, “I have watched Suresh Sangaiah’s Oru Kidavin Karunai Manu and Sathya Sothanai. I have been waiting to be part of his movie and fortunately got the chance now.” Meanwhile, Suresh said, “This movie’s screenplay will engage all the audience and it will be a fun roller coaster mixed with a social message”.

The film will have music by Nivas K Prasanna while V Thiyagarajan and R Ramar will handle the cinematography and editing respectively. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu will soon be seen in films like Rathnam, Kanguva and The Greatest of All Time.

