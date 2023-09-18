ADVERTISEMENT

Yogaraj Bhat directorial ‘Garadi’, starring Yashas Surya, gets release date

September 18, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Kannada film, directed by Yogaraj Bhat and starring Yashas Surya, is on the world of traditional mud wrestling

The Hindu Bureau

Yashas Surya in ‘Garadi’ | Photo Credit: Kourava Production House/YouTube

The release date of director Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi is out. The Kannada film, starring Yashas Surya, will hit the screens on November 10. The film is produced by Vanaja Patil. The film is presented by Kourava Production House.

ALSO READ
‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ movie review: Meghana Raj Sarja, Prajwal Devaraj shine in this taut thriller

The film is about traditional mud wrestling, also know as kusthi. Kannada superstar Darshan is set to play a cameo in the film while Sonal Monteiro and P Ravishankar feature in prominent roles. Veteran Suresh Urs is the film’s editor while Bhat is back with his regular collaborator V Harikrishna for the music.

Garadi is written by Bhat and Vikas while Niranjan Babu is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Bhat is busy shooting Karataka Damanaka starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva. The film, mounted on a big scale, is produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US