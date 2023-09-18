HamberMenu
Yogaraj Bhat directorial ‘Garadi’, starring Yashas Surya, gets release date

The Kannada film, directed by Yogaraj Bhat and starring Yashas Surya, is on the world of traditional mud wrestling

September 18, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yashas Surya in ‘Garadi’

Yashas Surya in ‘Garadi’ | Photo Credit: Kourava Production House/YouTube

The release date of director Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi is out. The Kannada film, starring Yashas Surya, will hit the screens on November 10. The film is produced by Vanaja Patil. The film is presented by Kourava Production House.

The film is about traditional mud wrestling, also know as kusthi. Kannada superstar Darshan is set to play a cameo in the film while Sonal Monteiro and P Ravishankar feature in prominent roles. Veteran Suresh Urs is the film’s editor while Bhat is back with his regular collaborator V Harikrishna for the music.

Garadi is written by Bhat and Vikas while Niranjan Babu is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Bhat is busy shooting Karataka Damanaka starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva. The film, mounted on a big scale, is produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

