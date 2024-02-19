ADVERTISEMENT

‘Yodha’ teaser: Sidharth Malhotra grounds hi-jackers in action thriller

February 19, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The first of a planned franchise, Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’ arrives in cinemas on March 15

The Hindu Bureau

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra is a soldier out to foil a hijack in the teaser of Yodha. The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, arrives in theatres on March 15. It is the first of a planned franchise.

“We’ve taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now,” Malhotra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film underwent multiple release shifts and is finally opening in cinemas next month.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma Productions have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah. The last featured Malhortra in the role of war hero Vikram Batra.

Malhortra also recently featured in Indian Police Force created by Rohit Shetty.

