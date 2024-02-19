GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Yodha’ teaser: Sidharth Malhotra grounds hi-jackers in action thriller

The first of a planned franchise, Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’ arrives in cinemas on March 15

February 19, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra is a soldier out to foil a hijack in the teaser of Yodha. The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, arrives in theatres on March 15. It is the first of a planned franchise.

ALSO READ
‘Indian Police Force’ series review: More cops from Rohit Shetty

“We’ve taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now,” Malhotra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film underwent multiple release shifts and is finally opening in cinemas next month.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma Productions have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah. The last featured Malhortra in the role of war hero Vikram Batra.

Malhortra also recently featured in Indian Police Force created by Rohit Shetty.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.