‘Yellowstone’ begins filming for remaining episodes of fifth and final season

Published - May 21, 2024 04:00 pm IST

The final episodes of the fifth season are set for a release in November

ANI

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’

After a prolonged hiatus, the acclaimed drama series, Yellowstone, has finally recommenced production on its highly anticipated final season.

Paramount Network confirmed the exciting news on Monday, marking a significant milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Dutton family saga.

Filming for the remaining episodes of season five has commenced in the picturesque landscapes of Montana, breathing new life into the beloved series, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite a delayed start, both MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering the drama’s conclusion as previously promised, with a tentative return slated for November, reaffirming expectations set forth last year.

Amidst the renewed excitement, questions linger regarding the involvement of key cast members, particularly the iconic portrayal of John Dutton by veteran actor Kevin Costner. While hopes persisted for Costner’s return to finalize his character’s arc, recent developments cast doubt on his participation, signalling a potential departure from the series’ conclusion.

The series’ hiatus left viewers hanging on a gripping cliffhanger, with tensions escalating within the Dutton family as Jamie Dutton challenged his sister, Beth, and father, John, setting the stage for an impending showdown. As filming progresses, anticipation mounts for resolutions to long-standing conflicts and the fate of fan-favorite characters.

Furthermore, the official episode count for the final season remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation regarding the series’ duration. As per The Hollywood Reporter, creator Taylor Sheridan hinted at a possible extension beyond the initially reported six episodes.

As Yellowstone embarks on its final journey, fans brace themselves for an emotional conclusion to one of television’s most gripping dramas, eager to witness the culmination of years of storytelling and character development. With filming underway, the countdown to one of the most-watched western dramas’ farewell begins.

