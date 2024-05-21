GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Yellowstone’ begins filming for remaining episodes of fifth and final season

The final episodes of the fifth season are set for a release in November

Published - May 21, 2024 04:00 pm IST

ANI
Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’

After a prolonged hiatus, the acclaimed drama series, Yellowstone, has finally recommenced production on its highly anticipated final season.

Paramount Network confirmed the exciting news on Monday, marking a significant milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Dutton family saga.

Kevin Costner's Western film ‘Horizon’ to debut at Cannes Film Festival

Filming for the remaining episodes of season five has commenced in the picturesque landscapes of Montana, breathing new life into the beloved series, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite a delayed start, both MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering the drama’s conclusion as previously promised, with a tentative return slated for November, reaffirming expectations set forth last year.

Amidst the renewed excitement, questions linger regarding the involvement of key cast members, particularly the iconic portrayal of John Dutton by veteran actor Kevin Costner. While hopes persisted for Costner’s return to finalize his character’s arc, recent developments cast doubt on his participation, signalling a potential departure from the series’ conclusion.

Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ found dead

The series’ hiatus left viewers hanging on a gripping cliffhanger, with tensions escalating within the Dutton family as Jamie Dutton challenged his sister, Beth, and father, John, setting the stage for an impending showdown. As filming progresses, anticipation mounts for resolutions to long-standing conflicts and the fate of fan-favorite characters.

Furthermore, the official episode count for the final season remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation regarding the series’ duration. As per The Hollywood Reporter, creator Taylor Sheridan hinted at a possible extension beyond the initially reported six episodes.

As Yellowstone embarks on its final journey, fans brace themselves for an emotional conclusion to one of television’s most gripping dramas, eager to witness the culmination of years of storytelling and character development. With filming underway, the countdown to one of the most-watched western dramas’ farewell begins.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.