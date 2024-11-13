 />
‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2 trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin thriller gets new twists

The tangled trio of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi is joined by fresh entrant Gurmeet Choudhary in the new season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Updated - November 13, 2024 03:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Netflix India is back with a second round of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, their romantic noir series starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi.

The trailer for the show’s second season was recently unveiled, promising more twists and turns in an already tangled plotline. The first season, released in 2021, centred on a small-town man, Vikrant, played by Bhasin, who becomes the fixation of a rich politician’s daughter. The season had ended on a cliffhanger, with seductress Purva getting kidnapped.

In Season 2, Vikrant sets out to kill Purva, being held by her captors in Ladakh, while ‘his own fate hangs in the balance’. Television star Gurmeet Choudhary joins the new season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein in a pivotal role. Saurabh Shukla (as strongman ‘Virodhi’) along with Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Gurmeet Choudhary, Brijendra Kala and others are also featured in the cast.

The new season is directed and show-run by Sidharth Sengupta. He has co-written it with Umesh Padalkar and Varun Badola. Saurabh Shukla is credited as a story consultant.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 will stream on Netflix from November 22.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television

